When it comes to the upcoming election we have more than enough information to make our choice for president.
However when you have an issue here at home in the next few years you will probably be calling your state representative, not the president.
When it comes to local problems those elected to represent us in Concord make the decisions that greatly affect the future of our families and our hometown.
We have a candidate for state representative that has a proven track record of the very skills and talents a legislator most needs. Marcia Hayward has been a teacher, a principal, a professor and the president of Wildwood Condominium Association. Marcia has been successful and effective in all these roles.
If you spend 30 years as a teacher and a principal you develop the skills and strengths we need most in our state government. To be as successful in her roles Marcia had to work hard, listen well and build consensus to solve problems.
We are very lucky that people of such talent and experience are willing to devote their knowledge and powers to the good of our families and our communities serving in government.
I endorse Marica Hayward for state representative. She will get the job done well.
Patty Thibeault
Laconia
