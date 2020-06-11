To The Daily Sun,
Last Sunday, my wife and I proposed that certain U.S. Army bases be renamed because they are named after men who were Confederate generals.
President Trump has said he is opposed to such changes because these names are a part of our “great heritage.”
President Trump, when asked about the late Senator McCain’s military heroism said he was not a fan of someone who was captured and was a loser.
Well, sir, each of these Confederate generals were losers, not to mention that each of them was also guilty of treason for taking up arms against the United States.
This is not the heritage that we want our soldiers to be defending.
Moreover, those Confederate generals were fighting to preserve their ability to enslave black people. As President Abraham Lincoln recognized when he issued the Emancipation Proclamation, those black lives mattered!
One hundred fifty-seven years later we must change that “heritage” because black lives still matter!
Please contact your senators and congresspersons to let them know that honoring a heritage of bigotry and hatred is not acceptable in a country founded on the declaration that all people are created equal.
Patrick H. Wood
Laconia
