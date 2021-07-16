To The Daily Sun,
I was appalled by Steve Earle's casual bigotry regarding Islam and equally appalled that the Laconia Sun had no issue printing it. He made a sweeping and uninformed denunciation of an entire major Abrahamic religion observed by 24.1% of the global population, or 1.8 billion people. An incredible display of bigotry. Far from disavowing human rights, the Quran states that all humans are the descendants of one man Adam and are therefore brothers to one another. Islam is a doctrine concerned with respect, tolerance, justice, and equality and the Islamic concepts of freedom and human rights are imbedded in their faith in the One God.
Mr. Earle claimed speciously: "Islam can never change because Muhammed forbids it from ever changing." Every major religious text that has existed for over 1,000 years is subject to a great deal of interpretation to accommodate changing issues and technological progress. Given these interpretive challenges and human nature, every single religion has been twisted for venal human ends at various times. Yet, we don't condemn entire religions based on extremist interpretations – Mr. Earle's letter being an exception. Bigotry begins as soon as you embrace sweeping statements that are used to characterize any large group of people as though they are all the same.
Further, not content to stop with his egregiously bigoted Islamophobia, Mr. Earle turns his severely prejudiced worldview to weigh in on Israel's siege of Gaza.
People with demonstrably bigoted tendencies are poor sources for enlightenment on any subject.
Patricia Saenger
Temple
(1) comment
Muslims would be easier to get along with if they would stop persecuting non Muslims all over the world.
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.