To The Daily Sun,
The Partnership for Public Health would like to thank all the participants who attended our region-wide Virtual Legislative Breakfast, which was recently held in collaboration with New Futures. We are grateful to have NH House of Representatives Tom Ploszaj in attendance as well as representatives from the Office of Senator Jeanne Shaheen and the Office of Congressman Chris Pappas. Their involvement resulted in an enlightening and engaging event full of information and open dialogue and generated a vibrant conversation among a variety of stakeholders in attendance.
We would also like to express our appreciation for the organizations that participated in this virtual event. These panelists were able to talk extensively about the health and wellness priorities for their communities as well as the critical concerns significant to the Winnipesaukee region. Their competence and knowledge as content experts allowed for the sharing of statistical data and narrative lived experiences, which demonstrated the depth of their familiarity and understanding of the needs within this region and with the individuals and families they work with.
We are truly thankful to everyone that was in attendance and for their continuing assistance and support of Granite Staters. We firmly believe that by collaborating and working together, we will be able to ensure that NH residents are afforded every opportunity to thrive and flourish now and in the future.
Kimbly Wade
Lakes Region Partnership for Public Health
