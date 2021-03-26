To The Daily Sun,
In her letter to the editor complaining about teaching diversity and inclusion in our schools Dawn Johnson makes outrageous claims. Nothing she says seems based in reality.
Her claim that, “The main goal of this theory is to convince young, impressionable minds that whiteness is inherently racist” is simply ridiculous. Perhaps she resents that white supremacy/nationalism is not accepted by most of us.
First of all race is a social construct, not a matter of real physical differences. The goal of teaching diversity is to understand that we all come from different backgrounds and we are informed by our experience, not by our DNA.
Dawn needs to be removed from her position on the school board if she can’t understand what the training is about.
Pamela Price
Gilford
