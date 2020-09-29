To The Daily Sun,
Reading The Sun front page of Sept. 29, I am furious all over again!! I take no pity on Mr. Emans' "predicament!" That was my former husband that he had on his knees begging for his life! My children's father! My grandson's grandfather!
The victim of this crime was fired from his job for carrying more than the $20 the well-known pizza company allowed their drivers to carry! If he had not just gotten paid and only had the $20 cash on him, what would have happened? I feel bad for Mr. Eman's fiancee and children and I hope they can find a safe place, but NOT for Mr Emans! Suck it up Buttercup!
Pamela Fugate
Hill
