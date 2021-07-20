To The Daily Sun,
Appreciation to the Taylor Community for the lovely garden addition to the WOW Trail at the Moulton Street crossover.
And, of course, appreciation also to the Opechee Garden Club for their continued maintenance of the Lakeport Square main entrance.
P. Taylor
Laconia
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.