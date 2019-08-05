To The Daily Sun,
As promised last week, back to the real reason Trump scares the hell out of a lot of us — political parties aside. He is irrational. The economy would have been okay without his tinkering. He operates with an enemies list in his pocket and uses it regularly. The last president who did that was called to task about it, as you may recall. Actually, Nixon was a much greater statesman than our current “leader.”
So, what did he do to “jumpstart” the economy? Well, he got his big tax cut. There was just a whiff of “free money” in that one. We are still trying to figure out who got the most pork out of that one. Now that he gave all that money away, our infrastructure projects will have to wait while our cities deteriorate and become the butt of his bent sense of humor. Of course he could use the money that the Supreme Court allowed him to steal from the military accounts. That would be the impartial Supreme Court of which I speak.
How did Trump make that "miracle economy” happen? In short, he didn’t. What really occurred was a continuation of a recovery that grew out of plans set in motion by President Obama. A recovery that the Republicans did a number of things to slow it down. After his re-election, they were especially intransigent. Little things like shutting down the government and launching attacks on the ACA.
Trump did two things to make his “miracle” seem to happen. First was the already mentioned tax cut. Secondly, as a nod to his “people,” he rescinded certain environmental rules and regulations designed to wean us from excessive use of hydrocarbons in the creation of our power needs. Maybe, after the fact, we find that neither of those was well advised. Witness the rather massive debt ceiling rise just put together and passed to keep the economy going on borrowed money! Later, he will probably blame the Democrats for talking him into it.
Now he has a new way to raise money. Just lay on another 10 percent tariff relating to Chinese imports. That should do wonders for our cost of living. Wall Street loved that one! That sucking sound was the bottom dropping out of your retirement savings cache. Oh, and you out there with school-age children might want to do your back-to-school shopping early.
Bill Dawson
Northfield
