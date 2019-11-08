To The Daily Sun,
If anyone thinks an economic apocalypse isn’t the outcome if Elizabeth Warren is elected, they have their head in a dark place that requires years of yoga stretching to put it there.
Virtually 100% of financial gurus who run every single trillion of private and public money, including YOUR PENSION, predict broad, financial collapse followed by an ugly recession with a Warren victory. The reasons for such unanimous agreement are simple. These professional money managers all know exactly how this “bleed the rich” political fantasy ends. They’ve all seen it before in many places. We immediately go back to the future. It’s the 2009 recession again. The bottom 2/3s get slaughtered as always. When your family is surviving on UNEMPLOYMENT checks, those promised freebies will feel more than abstract as your savings head to zero.
This is how the Democratic party has continually GROWN INEQUALITY for the last 80 years. BE WARNED. When this well-predicted economic disaster of Elizabeth Warren happens, the donkey dumbos will be screaming, “It’s all TRUMP’S fault.” Recall, they screamed it was all Bush’s fault when “golden throat” Obama couldn’t lift the American economy much above stall speed for eight long, agonizing years. Surely so for the bottom 2/3s. Donald Trump rode in to save their butt, bacon!
Warren’s “rape the rich” approach has been tried all over Europe for decades. Virtually all with the same failed, disastrous results. Few of the most socialized countries in the world do it. They all tried it with the most negative of results. The rich are impacted, but broader society is far more harmed by the immediate and precipitous drop in economic activity and reduced economic output that accompanies such taxation rat traps.
The rich immediately hire top-brass tax consultants to reduce the pain. That slashes the projected tax haul dramatically. The rich also MOVE. Europe has 70,000 fewer millionaire- to billionare-class folks today than they did just 20 years ago, all while almost all of Europe has lagged the U.S. economically for the past 25 years, including today.
HALF of working Americans pay NO income taxes. Only an idiot or a fool thinks that will continue under the brand of socialism proposed by Elizabeth Warren. Even some Democrats are sounding the alarm. That same 50% in Europe pay hundreds of billions in income taxes yearly. That’s WHO pays for cradle-to-grave, thumb-sucking, socialism run by BIG GOVERNMENT in Europe, telling you when to pee and how long. I ask you, has the collective brain power of every Democrat been reduced to that of an envious nin-com-poop? Sadly, it seems so.
Tony Boutin
Gilford
