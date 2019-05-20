To The Daily Sun,
Once again our anti-Trump, anti-Christian, anti-gun progressives are deeply disappointed that the Colorado school shooting can’t be blamed on the President, but never mind, they will try anyway.
Turns out at least one of the two is an Obama guy. Yup, full-blown leftist with plenty of material on social media to confirm it. Thing is, no mater how often they invoke “white supremacists” and “white privilege” terrorism, I have yet to see it on the evening news or the papers, except as a narrative. Where is the documented body counts, the suicide bombings, the airliners being hijacked? Come on, some guy with a bumper sticker displaying a confederate flag just doesn’t measure up on the terrorist scale, so take that 80 percent for what it is, political baloney.
You know, folks, I believe those on the left are actually crazy in my opinion. They demand we believe any accusation they make against any conservative without any evidence, then demand we disregard all the overwhelming evidence on anyone on the left, or we’re a bigot, racists, anti-women or one sort of phoebe or another. They demand we believe global warming is man-made established science, but then demand we deny human biology. If that’s not enough, after two years of intense investigation by the Mueller team of Trump-haters without finding a hint of collusion with the Russians, Dems in congress want to start all over again. (As if those ingenious could find something Mueller missed.) And of course, we’re required to disregard all the reams of wrongdoings by Hillary and the cabal of Trump-hating FBI and JD Obama cronies. Fat chance!
On another note, I see Frank Weeks is at it again. I guess his Qu’ran reading isn’t going very far, as he has resorted to type and just decided to go with his standard brushoff of documented facts. Insert snide insults of sources and authors he doesn’t agree with. Still, I invite anyone to present any evidence that the site “Religion of Peace” authors Spencer or Warner are wrong in their factual information. Also, I’m grateful to Frank for so neatly linking the motivations of the Nazi holocaust and Islamic terrorists as being political rather then civil/criminal, two different categories.
Frank was correct on one thing, that I do not care one bit about long-dead Christians’ inquisitions, wars or other distractions from the subject of terrorism in the 21st century. What is so hard for him to realize that real live Islamic terrorists are killing/maiming real live people today? I care, why doesn’t he?
Steve Earle
Gilford
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.