To The Daily Sun,
My wife and I live in Florida and spend our summers in beautiful New Hampshire.
Florida has its share of bad drivers and there’s no shortage of them here, too. On any given trip out and about, I can easily lose count of how many drivers cross the center line. I don’t know if it’s just the Florida license plate, but no matter what speed we go, we can be assured of a dangerously close tailgater.
Sometimes we can all be in a hurry, but please, everyone, obey the traffic laws. I have read about too many tragic accidents in this very newspaper this summer.
Joe Newman
Port Charlotte FL
