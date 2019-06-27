To The Daily Sun,
After previously stating that reasoning with bigots is equivalent to mud dripping down a wall, I had opted to cease and desist writing responses. But this was too good to pass up!
I'm alluding to the "basic science" of the obviously MENSA-brained Duke of Earl's last weekly epistle to himself concerning transgenders. Here is a part of an article I submitted in March of 2017, which obviously has been deleted from the Earl's cerebral bank. "Interesting hypothesis...that god might determine the sexuality of males with XY sex chromosomes (heterogametic) and females with XX sex chromosomes(homogametic)— same as all primates. Could it be so simple! If so, God has made exceptions: for females, the Triple X or Super-female(XXX 46) occurs in 1 out of a 1,000 births; the Turner Syndrome (single X or XO 45) occurs in 1 out of 3,500 births; and XXYY 48(a female with 2 Y chromosomes) occurs in 1 out of 18,000 births. For males, the Kinefelter Syndrome (XXY 47) occurs in 1 out of 750 births; the Super-male (XYY 47) occurs in 1 out of a 1,000 births; and the de la Chapelle Syndrome or XX Male Syndrome (XX 46 SRY) occurs in 1 out of 25,000 births.
Actually the type of sex chromosomes is not the sole determinant! The SRY gene is on the Y chromosome and induces the sexuality of the fetus at 6-8 weeks of gestation. If the gene is missing or dysfunctional, the male fetus fails to develop testes and consequently develops ovaries(male with ovaries); while if for some reason(translocation), it is on one of the X chromosomes of a female fetus, that fetus would not develop ovaries, but rather testes (female with testes). Hence they would not be the sex that they were "assigned" at birth!"
A nursing school student would be aware of these syndromes. The Earl's quote "Let me point out to any confused, well intended, politically correct, or just uninformed, that every human being has either two X chromosomes or one X and one Y chromosome, NO EXCEPTIONS (my capitalizations), there is no Z. This is basic science... so why are some trying to turn science into a pretzel."
It seems that his twisted pretzel logic is identical to his fantasy that President Obama was not an U.S. citizen or that Democrats are amoral criminals (who nonetheless voted to put Democrats into the majority for the N.H. State Senate, State House, and Governor's Council).
The Earl accused transgender advocates of being "delusional" and "politically motivated idiots." In looking into a mirror, the Earl would be shocked at his own delusional image, which wreaks of the secular ignorance of politics, his avowed religious ignorance of Islam, and his fearful ignorance promoting paranoia of universal terrorism. I would hazard a guess that when he stated that "I (he) went through nursing school." he probably thought nursing school was more about mammary glands. Senescence can abet irrationality and delusional ideas. Pathetic! F
Frank M. Weeks,
Gilmanton I.W.
