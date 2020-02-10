To The Daily Sun,
This is just a short note to commend you on your recent editorial concerning the various Democratic candidates as well as Bill Weld on the Republican side. There will be hate out there; there will also be love. Whichever, you have done a service to the community with your stand and you are to be applauded.
Now, we as voters will wade through all the claims, truths and half-truths, pros and cons that we have been listening to for the past 2 years, and cast our votes. We are all dutifully bound to voice our opinion, and especially so this year.
Please vote, and pray that civility returns to this great country of ours.
Fred Sallah
Alton
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.