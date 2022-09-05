To The Daily Sun,

With the state primary coming upon us in a few days, we have an opportunity to set back the Free State Project. These radicals are taking advantage of the lack of participation in the electoral process by the majority of the population. They hide in the two established political parties, biding their time with the expressed goal of taking over state and local governments. They are using easy-to-understand rhetoric about freedom, tax fighting and guns in order to get support for the radical libertarian agenda. Don’t be fooled. Free Staters are proponents of no government and no rules.

