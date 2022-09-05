With the state primary coming upon us in a few days, we have an opportunity to set back the Free State Project. These radicals are taking advantage of the lack of participation in the electoral process by the majority of the population. They hide in the two established political parties, biding their time with the expressed goal of taking over state and local governments. They are using easy-to-understand rhetoric about freedom, tax fighting and guns in order to get support for the radical libertarian agenda. Don’t be fooled. Free Staters are proponents of no government and no rules.
A free-for-all, chaotic experiment that suspends licensing for lawyers and doctors. Privatization of public education, public transportation and the elimination of public pensions like social security is their goal. The Free Staters are against funding the public economic drivers of our economy and any government funding for public institutions that help the underprivileged. The Belknap County nursing home is on that list and so is Medicare.
Protect our New Hampshire way of life. Vote in the primary and purge this menace. The Citizens for Belknap has and will have voter guides available online and at the polling places. The Free State candidates do not advertise their membership to this group. They hide and use our apathy and party loyalty against us. Voters who are registered as independents are the key voter block in this fight. Please vote in the Republican primary to eliminate these radicals and the dangerous actors.
Four proposals for redeveloping the former Laconia State School complex are under consideration. City officials have long advocated a multi-use development, including affordable housing. What is your vision for development of the state school property? Click the image below to answer
