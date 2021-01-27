To The Daily Sun,
Our late 3-term gover nor, Meldrim Thomson, coined the slogan, "Low taxes are the result of low spending."
On this past Tuesday night, the Belknap County Delegation, comprised of all 18 of our elected state representatives, took that to heart, so for the first time in a long time the Belknap County taxes for this year will actually be lower than those last year.
Although the county taxes are the smallest portion of your property tax bill (compared to those for public schools and local town or city government), they are still quite significant. The county is currently spending over $30 million per year.
It appears that many taxpayers in our county simply do not understand the budgeting process that results in setting our county taxes. The Board of County Commissioners, the elected 3-member board, proposes a budget that is then examined and possibly modified by the County Delegation, which has the final word.
For this year, the County Commissioners proposed a budget that would have raised county taxes by 12% over those for last year.
After spending about 20 hours examining each of the hundreds of line items in the proposed budget, with input from the head of each county department, the Executive Committee of the Delegation (5 members of the Delegation elected by the Delegation to serve in that capacity) produced a proposed budget that would lower county taxes by 11% from those for last year.
Only when that proposal from the Delegation surfaced did the County Commissioners produce a revised proposal that would lower taxes by about 1%.
Ultimately, the budget proposed by the Delegation’s Executive Committee was accepted by a majority vote, so our county taxes will go down this year by 11%.
Finally, it should be noted that nearly every year the actual expenditures by the county are less than the amounts appropriated in the approved budget, and the excess or surplus goes into an account that is cleverly labeled the “Fund Balance.” The Fund Balance is taxpayer monies collected but not spent – some would call this a slush fund.
And the amount in the Belknap County Fund Balance account over the last 10 years has varied from a high of $8.2 million in 2010 to the end-of-2020 balance of $6.1 million, of which the newly approved budget allocates $3 million against expenses to bring our required taxes down. The County Commissioners had wanted to apply only $2 million from the slush fund against expenditures which would have left over $4 million in the slush fund.
The slush fund, a/k/a the Fund Balance, is the money of each and every taxpayer in the county.
Some taxpayers have already complained, and will almost certainly continue to complain, that the approved budget does not fund this or that favored department or project to their desired level. But the reality is that we are living in very troubled times economically and this is the time for austerity in our government spending and taxation of our citizens.
Rep. Norm Silber
Gilford
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.