Did you know that N'H' has the largest state government body of any state in the entire U.S.? Four hundred representatives from all over the state of N.H. That’s one representative for every 3,000 N.H. citizens. That’s pretty impressive. And yet we, as citizens of N.H., most of the time don’t even know who it is that represents us!
This little tide bit of information was passed on to me by Mike McLaughlin. He’s running for the first time as a Republican candidate for Grafton District 8, which consists of Plymouth, Holderness, and Hebron and he wants to change what we know about our local governments. He also taught me that there isn’t just one seat for most of the 204 districts in N.H. In Grafton District 8 alone, there are three! That’s three people who represent you and your values in legislation! As you can imagine, the total populations of Plymouth, Holderness, and Hebron pales in comparison to some other districts.
Mike McLaughlin has taught me a lot of things. Being a couple of my best friends' dad, he has become a father figure in my life and has opened up his home to myself and many others over the years. He’s taught me about life and love, told me stories from his upbringing in Lisbon and his many careers from hard physical labor to his years of helping people find their homes in N.H.
Mike has more recently taught me of the issues that face N.H. government and like many others he is fed up. Things like trying to pass income and sales taxes or bills to take away your guns, your ability to protect yourself and your family. Yes, these are bills that are being passed TODAY. If you share our concerns then we need your help to vote for people like Mike that will represent YOU and protect our great state!
Mike McLaughlin is a go-to for information about your states politics. You can find him on Facebook to see more from a true N.H. patriot.
Nolan Swanson
Holderness
