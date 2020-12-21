To The Daily Sun,
The New England Wolves would like to thank all of their host families, support staff, fans, sponsors and supporters for all their encouragement and support throughout 2020.
As many readers know, 2020 has been an incredibly difficult year for small businesses and in particular youth sports. The Wolves management has worked diligently throughout the year to provide a fun, safe place for all of our athletes as they pursue their dreams of playing college and pro athletics. We have had our ups and downs, and there have been days when it has been hard, but we could not do it without the support of many within our great community. Our host families and support staff (in particular Host Family Coordinator Kerry Mull and Academic Advisor Dave Pollak) accepted these challenges and faced them head on, providing homes for all of our athletes and keeping them on task with remote tutors, meetings and much more. We can not thank you enough.
In 2021, the Wolves will be entering their 10th year of existence (starting out in Waterville Valley, and moving to Laconia in 2014). In that time, we have seen over 150 of our athletes develop into college hockey players, nine professional alumni currently playing in Europe, seven players drafted or signed into Tier II Junior Hockey, as well as league championships in the AEHL (2012 and 2013), EHLP (2019), and NEPHL (U14 in 2019 and U18 in 2019). None of this could have been accomplished without our great fans and families. Thank you.
Andrew Trimble
New England Wolves
Gilford
