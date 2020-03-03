To The Daily Sun,
When we have an election for a selectman in Gilford, we are presented with members of our community who have generously stepped forward to offer their services and experience. However, often as not the vetting process consists primarily of hearsay and opinion on the part of the voters.
This year we have an opportunity to select from some well qualified candidates. One in particular stands out as the best choice for multiple reasons. First and most obvious is the fact that Kevin Hayes has served Gilford on the Board of Selectmen, and has done so in a manner that demonstrates his capacity to handle the responsibilities , with the professionalism appropriate to that office. His reputation for fairness and understanding of the duties required would manifest themselves into positive outcomes for our community.
Kevin Hayes also brings his knowledge and experience from a lengthy career in civil engineering. Since he is cutting back on those professional responsibilities, he has a greater capacity to devote time to community activities. In conclusion, I believe this combination of expertise and personal integrity makes Kevin Hayes my choice for selectman.
Neil Flaherty
Gilford
