To The Daily Sun,
Let’s do something different. This coming November we have the opportunity to vote for the residents of Belknap County. It has taken years of planning and hard work to make Gunstock Ski Area a place where people come to and enjoy year round. It’s a place where our residents have shared fond memories for generations. Not a place that some company owns, with corporate written all over it.
Our elders contributed to our freedoms, our community, paid their taxes, and in return are we going to let Mike Sylvia, Norm Silber and Ray Howard attempt to privatize the Belknap County Nursing Home? Not offer a competitive wage to staff? Anything that is good needs to nurtured and taken care of. Respect is what we deserve. Elected officials need to remember that they work for us, not the other way around.
Are we really going to re-elect the very people who pledge allegiance to the flag at the beginning of every delegation meeting and then want to secede from the union? How are we being represented when we are not allowed to speak at meetings? Are they representing us? Or are they representing themselves?
Come November let’s tell Mike Sylvia, Norm Silber, and Ray Howard that they are no longer a part of the Belknap Delegation.
It doesn’t matter the political affiliation. Let’s melt the political divide this nation is going through and work together for the betterment of this county, not the destruction of it.
We deserve people to help the residents of this county hold on to, maintain, and grow what makes us special.
As George Jean Nathan said, "Bad officials are elected by good citizens who don’t vote."
Neil and Helen McSheffrey
Belmont
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.