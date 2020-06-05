To The Daily Sun,
On behalf of over a dozen local business owners, I would like to send a big thank you to Franklin Savings Bank, Meredith Village Savings Bank, and especially Sandy at the Meredith Area Chamber of Commerce. They teamed up a few weeks ago to sponsor an online auction. We were able to sell products and gift cards during the shut-down. Being closed so many weeks, every little bit helps.
Thank you also to the community for participating. We are all looking forward to a return to "business as usual."
Natalie Taylor
Artisan Eyewear
Meredith
