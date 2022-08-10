I am writing in hopes to inspire you to vote in the upcoming primary on Sept. 13. Belknap County is the community I grew up in and served for most of my life. I care deeply for this community as many of you do. That is why I am asking you to support Steve Hodges for Belknap County Commissioner, District 3.
I met Steve when I was a young New Hampshire State Trooper and he worked at the Belknap County Sheriff’s Department. I have always been impressed with the way Steve listens to people and to his commitment to the community of which he has been a lifelong resident. He has an intimate knowledge of the county and its inner workings as he was an elected a seven-term sheriff. During these years, Steve managed budgets and staff in an effective manner. He has a complete understanding of the numerous dynamics involved between the commissioners, all of the county departments and agencies, and our local communities.
He is an excellent communicator which is an important attribute to possess. His ability to work with people on all sides of the aisle to resolve issues in a cooperative manner is a gift not easily leaned. It comes from years of practice, commitment, fairness, dedication and emotional intelligence. Please help us change the current direction of our county with a person who cares and puts people ahead of agendas. Please vote for Steve Hodges for county commissioner.
