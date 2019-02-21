To The Daily Sun,
I ran into a friend of mine in the grocery store the other night and we started discussing the very hot topic of the proposed Community Center in Moultonborough. He said, “Kim, I’ve realized people move to Moultonborough to die.” I stared back at him and said, “That is the saddest thing I have ever heard.”
I have been thinking about that statement a lot since, and I see our town much differently. I have three children in the school system and I am the current president of the Moultonborough PTA, so I am very focused and immersed in the youth of this town. Yes, without a doubt, we have a very large “Senior” population here, and I hope to join that population one day. I am an older parent and am a lot closer to that retirement age than some, but when I look at Moultonborough, I look at all the LIVING that is going on here, not just in the summer months, but year round: The tradesmen lining up for coffee and breakfast at Greene’s Corner, the constant stream of trucks relating to construction going up and down the Neck Rd., which to me signifies new growth, seeing neighbors and friends at the Post Office or the bank, full parking lots at local restaurants and businesses, and every auditorium seat filled at events. These are all signs of the LIFE of the residents of Moultonborough.
Moultonborough is a wonderful place to LIVE with low taxes, a gorgeous backdrop, and all the things a small town offers. It is a very attractive proposition to retire here, but it is also a very attractive proposition to LIVE here and RAISE YOUR FAMILY here. Along with the low taxes and gorgeous backdrop, we have great schools, and with what they have to work with, a wonderful Recreation Department, which serves all age demographics. As a parent, and hopefully resident for life, I look to what the FUTURE of Moultonborough can be, and how many more families, as well as retirees, we can attract to our community.
This Community Center proposal has the opportunity to bring all ages of the community together, in one place, in the CENTER OF TOWN (the former Taylor property at 970 Whittier Highway). Yes, there are tax implications, not huge ones. In fact, one of the biggest opponents to the Community Center as proposed, would have a tax implication of $37 PER YEAR (public home assessment records). Securing a bond for the project has been referred to as “mortgaging” our town. I look at it as INVESTING in our town. Chances are very good that most of “the seniors” (as they have been referred to) moved here from towns in other states that, had great services for their children and community members alike, or they would not have lived there. I cannot understand why “the seniors” would not want to give all residents of our town the same opportunities their families had. “The seniors” actually organize themselves to fight against giving the younger residents opportunities.
I want “the seniors” to enjoy LIVING in Moultonborough as much as I want that for my family, I have never heard anyone in the younger demographic advocate for fewer opportunities for “the seniors.” It makes absolutely no sense to put a $1.5 million dollar band-aid on the current Lion’s Club building (one mile outside the town center) by rehabbing it.
There is a proposal for one COMMUNITY CENTER and there is property to put it on in the CENTER OF TOWN. If it is a true Community Center, why put it one mile outside of the town center? Yes, the cost would be lower to put it on the Lions Club property, but that would not meet the needs of the entire COMMUNITY. The children of this town would not be able to walk a mile from school to participate in any after school activities at the Community Center. By placing the Community Center, as proposed, with a gym, on the property in the center of town, it can anchor the Moultonborough Village that has been discussed.
If the current Lion’s Club property is sold, (said to be valued at $600,000) it could be developed, and bring new revenues to the town, as well as offset the cost of the Community Center project. If the property in the center of town was sold, the town would lose all control over how that land is used. I believe the town purchased that land to maintain that control over the look and feel of the heart of our town.
The Community Center as proposed would serve the needs of ALL COMMUNITY MEMBERS by providing a great building for socializing, functions, services such as Meals on Wheels, meetings, and also a gym for activities such as pickle ball, exercise classes, youth sports and birthday parties. It would be wonderful for everyone in town to have a brand new, beautiful facility in Moultonborough center to hold their activities, and for the money spent on these activities to be kept in town.
Let’s make Moultonborough a town that thrives, and a better place for all of us to LIVE together, rather than somewhere that is thought of as a stagnant town with no future, where people move to die. Vote YES on Article 6 and 8 at Town Meeting, Saturday March 16.
Kim Johnson
Moultonborough
