As strange as it sounds, most people who are championing socialism really have a pretty poor understanding of what it entails and even less of its history. Most notably, socialism’s most common result has been genocide and famine. Don’t believe me, read history. In the past 100 years, since Karl Marx and Friedrich Engels designed and wrote of it, the most famous practitioners were Nazi Germany, USSR, Red China, Cambodia, No. Korea, fascist Italy, Cuba, Venezuela, and many lesser-known disasters called “The Peoples Republic of” (put names here).
But Hey, we’re different. We have these paragons of virtue, intelligence, and integrity that will run our socialist system as it should be and everyone will live in that worker’s paradise all those others failed to provide.
Folks, I can’t put much more lipstick than that on a pig. Now, if you still want to give it a big wet kiss, let me at least grab a bucket first.
When oh when will Nancy P. send the impeachment papers to the Senate so they can do the bidding of the old darling? Apparently no time soon, for Nancy went to court to ask a judge to allow her to add more allegations to the document. Judge was not amused; seems she just can’t add charges willy-nilly without at least a vote from members of the House.
This is what desperation looks like, readers. It’s coming up on a full three years the President has been in office and the investigations began well before the election and they still have no case. True believers never doubt the calliope is still playing over in House chambers, but be warned if not even crooked FBI agents couldn’t frame Trump; the clowns there haven’t a chance.
Drone missile takes out ... Iran terror general reads conservative news ... Revered Iranian general assassinated, reads MSM. Okay, let’s look at it rationally. Iran has been at war with U.S. for 40 years through proxy terror groups. The highest-ranking general in Iran came to Iraq to start attacks against U.S. forces. This guy has ordered the killing of uncounted tens or hundreds of thousands of people all over the Middle East and elsewhere. So who is the MSM blaming? Right, and all those leftist “Democrats” are cheering for terrorists to kill more Americans to make Trump look bad. Can’t make this stuff up.
Breaking news as I’m writing this: Iraq votes to expel all American troops. HORAH! A two-for-one win for Trump. We kill a major terrorist general and the President gets to keep his promise to get our troops out of there.
Steve Earle
Gilford
