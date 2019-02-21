To The Daily Sun,
Upon hearing about the robbery and assault at Vista Foods the other day, I can’t help but say this is just another reason why we need to keep our 2nd Amendment rights intact. We need a way to protect ourselves from all these nut jobs running around.
All the liberals want guns taken from us though, and we can’t seem to convince them otherwise.
Dee Morrissette
Laconia
(1) comment
There are a lot of desperate people out there. Always keep a lookout for danger, and have a plan for your own defense. Don't let any one talk you out of your right to protect yourself.
