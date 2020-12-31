To The Daily Sun,
For three long weeks, Lakes Region has been immersed in ugly controversy based on accusations of alleged deliberate bigoted inclinations, speech and activity by Rep. Dawn Johnson. Many are adamant this is a humanitarian issue, not political. Based on observations below, I strongly disagree. This menacing situation has definitely been made political.
Until December, Dawn Johnson was a respected upstanding citizen with solid history of giving back to her home city. She has served as an elected official, first on Laconia School Board and more recently, Laconia Republican Representative to New Hampshire State Legislature, as well as ongoing pursuit of many charitable volunteer activities.
Because she did not research the source, as was prudent especially for a public leader, on Dec. 9, Rep. Johnson made the much regretted error of poor judgement and unintentionally posted an article linked to a notorious neo-Nazi website on social media. Subsequently the anti-Semitic, racist image, which has understandably caused her Jewish and Afro-American constituents much pain and outrage, was somehow added to the post, not by her.
When friends made Rep. Johnson aware of the malicious source and odious implications of image attached, she immediately removed her post and apologized, also on social media, stating clearly she does not agree in any way with that extremist organization.
This incident has been exploited by local and state Democrat organizations as an opportunity to discredit Trump supporters, common conservative views, NH Republican Party and leadership, and particularly Rep. Johnson. A blatant example is the Daily Sun article on Dec. 12, page nine, starting at paragraph seven, solidly linking Rep. Johnson’s support of President Trump with neo-Nazi Andrew Anglin, his beliefs and actions, through to the end where NH Democratic Party Chair, Raymond Buckley states, “the Republican Party has become a place where people like Dawn Johnson can share hateful racist, and anti-Semitic posts without repercussion . . . ”
In addition, shortly after Rep. Johnson apologized and took her damaging post offline, Belknap County Democrats sent out their current newsletter via email with link to view online. Headline of lead article read, “Laconia Republican State Representative Posts Racist and Anti-Semitic Cartoon on Social Media.” Directly below they purposely republished a screen shot of that same “disgusting” post including “hate speech” image, duplicating the offense for which they condemned Rep. Johnson, demanding her resignation from both elected offices.
Weeks after this initial circulation by BCD throughout our region, which includes Jewish and Afro-American residents, at time of this writing that post is still accessible online from newsletter browser link titled “URGENT! ACTIVISM ALERT!”
BCD’s malicious actions, especially republishing the offensive post previously removed, triggered a firestorm of harsh discord across Lakes Region, NH and other New England states.
Where, directed at them, is the relentless demonization, public shaming and violent threats they inappropriately instigated against Rep. Johnson, her family and even her employer’s business?
Perpetuated in the name of social justice during a season with traditional focus of “peace on earth and goodwill to all,” no less . . . oh yes, this is dirty politics at it’s worst.
Molly Notkin
Gilford
