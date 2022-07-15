To The Daily Sun,
My name is Michael MacFadzen, candidate for Belknap County Sheriff. I started my career as a Laconia Police officer and finished as a sergeant with New Hampshire State Police. Currently the director of the Belknap County Restorative Justice Program, I’m a lifelong Reagan Conservative Republican believing in small, efficient, and effective government.
I am running for sheriff because I have the experience, education, and temperament to bring stability to the sheriff’s office. Fixing the current hostile work environment that is causing high quality employees to leave the department for less money in some cases, better work environment with a different agency, or the field completely will be a priority. I will work to mentor and train civilian and sworn employees, not tear them down privately and publicly.
I will also restore relationships with local police agencies throughout the county by supporting and working with them not against them. I will work to support the special operations group, drug investigation team, regional technical accident investigation team, reinstate open communications between county and state criminal investigators, and restore critical functions that citizens of Belknap County expect from their sheriff. Bringing a Critical Incident Stress Debriefing/Peer to Peer regional support team to Belknap County is also paramount. The county currently does not provide these services. The training and support come at no cost to the county and would go a long way toward helping our first responders cope with stressors and help retention.
These are just a few of the reasons for my candidacy to become Belknap County Sheriff. To learn more about me and my campaign, go to MacFadzen for Sheriff on Facebook. Thank you for considering a vote for me in the Sept. 13, primary.
Mike MacFadzen
Laconia
