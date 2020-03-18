To The Daily Sun,
These are unprecedented times. The coronavirus (COVID-19) has single-handedly helped bring down our booming economy. This virus has shut down our educational system as well as our restaurants and bars.
The last time I can remember times like this was that horrible day of 9/11/2001. But times were certainly different back then. What happened to the United States Of America? The America that stood United not divided.
We weren’t Democrats or Republicans, Liberals or Conservatives. We were all Americans. Flags lined the streets; we were strong and we all United.
Now, during this current pandemic, we are at odds with our neighbors, our co-workers, our families. People are labeling each other, spreading hate. People put false information online and spread hate in the streets, fighting and hoarding toilet paper, hand sanitizers and food.
The days, weeks and months following 9/11/2001, we weren’t black or white, straight or gay, conservative or liberal, man or woman. We were simply Americans. And now we need to return to those times more than ever and Unite.
Please call a neighbor to make sure they have the essentials they need. Help an elderly friend or neighbor get their groceries, toilet paper or medications. Maybe work together and come up with a schedule to check in on each other if going to the store to make sure everyone has what they need?
The Coronavirus COVID-19, unlike the terrorists on 9/11, doesn’t discriminate. The coronavirus has impacted us all in one way or another. As such, we must use this as an opportunity to unite; put politics aside and all be Americans! I know we can! Let’s use this crisis to bring us back together.
Mike Bordes
Laconia
