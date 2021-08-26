To The Daily Sun,
We recently celebrated the 98th year of the Leavitt Park carnival! Despite the passing shower it was a huge success with many smiling faces. Thank you to all of the helpers, including the last minute neighbors of the park, Rich and his sons Kraig and Kody, all the bakers for the bake sale, including the members of the Lakeport Association and all the businesses who donated something for our raffle, which we were able to raise $1,370.
Winners of the raffle:
• $135 gift certificate for auto reconditioning donated by Irwin Automotive Group: Helen Healey
• $100 in scratch tickets donated by A Byte Above: Allan Beetle
• $100 cash donated by Leavitt Park Community Club: Amy Lovisek
• (2) 1 hour computer service donated by A Byte Above: Tina Hayward and Cameron O’Neil
• (2) state inspections donated by Irwin Automotive Group: Pat French and Corinne Merrill
• $25 gift card to T-Bones/Cactus Jack’s donated by T-Bones/Cactus Jack’s: Ed Darling
• $25 gift card to Patrick’s Pub & Eatery donated by Patrick’s: Nancy Merrill
• $25 gift certificate to Cafe Deja vu donated by Cafe Deja vu: Kraig
• (4) $25 gift cards to Heath’s Ace Hardware donated by Heath’s Ace Hardware: Ann Cennamo, Cindy Beede, Eric Felch and Carol Welch
• (4) 20oz. Yeti tumblers donated by Heath’s Ace Hardware: Kerm Merrill, Uncle Bud, Shirley Clough & Jerri Brunelle
• Gift certificate for a ceramic tile donated by Art Escape: Julie Hayward
• $25 gift card to any Magic foods restaurant donated by Magic foods: Mary Martin
• $35 gift certificate to Mike’s Quality Car Care donated by Mike’s: Allan Beetle
• Dinner for 4 to McDonald’s donated by McDonald’s Laconia: Jim Adams
Other important places to thank are Hannaford for a donation of a $25 gift card to help purchase hot dog fixings and County Kitchen who helped with hot dog rolls.
There are many generous people in our community that help make this year’s carnival a success. If anyone is interested in joining our volunteer organization, helping to rebuild the playground and plan holiday parties for children we meet the second Wednesday of every month at 7 p.m. at Leavitt Park.
Michelle Champion
Leavitt Park Community Club
