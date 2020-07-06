To The Daily Sun,
In reference to the really large, “Trump. No (BS)” sign hanging over Route 3, Very classy. I think most people agree. We are all tired of his BS. I’m happy to see someone say so loudly, no more lies or BS Trump.
Nearly as classy as the Trump Rambo signs. These for the man with five deferments during Vietnam nam for his delicate feet. They would be more accurate if he was holding a putter. So let’s all agree, “no BS in 2020 Trump.
Michael Gray
Sanbornton
(1) comment
That huge sign " TRUMP 2020 NO MORE B--- S---" has caused a near traffic jam in both directions in Winnisquam ever since it went up last week. It's Great!
