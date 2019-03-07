To The Daily Sun,
The members of the Meredith Cub Scout Pack #55 are excited about the Laverack Nature Trail at Hawkins Brook. The project will provide opportunities for the boys to earn badges related to nature and the wetlands environment, as well as outdoor education and recreation, and experience volunteering for a community project.
The trail heads at Meredith Village Savings Bank and Prescott Park are a short walking distance from the Inter-Lakes school campus and will be great for after school activities.
Thanks to all the volunteers and donors who are making this possible.
Erica Whitcher
Cub Scout Leader Pack # 55
Meredith
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.