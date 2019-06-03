To The Daily Sun,
One common attribute amount those on the left is they don’t debate facts. The few that have been willing to listen and go onto the internet and verify them have still not changed their minds that Trump has got to go. I find that illogical but it is a fact and facts matter. I ask myself why and the answer that makes the most sense is that people want to belong to a group of like-minded individuals and Trump haters are as unified as the south was about defending slavery 158 years ago. There is a civil war going on in this country now, but it’s not with guns and bullets but rather with words and accusations. Metaphorically, the mainstream media outlets are the “generals” in this war. They pick the issues and provide the ammunition. For the most part, we the people, are the soldiers in the trenches hurling insults and barbs at the other side. It’s tragic!
I reflected on how we got here and believe it started a couple of decades ago. That is when the media started “picking” sides. At first it wasn’t that noticeable but now it’s undeniable. What’s also undeniable is that the media is predominantly on the left. How much is debatable but I liked this article from PolitiFact. (http://bit.ly/PoliticFactTrump). It has a chart of media outlets and where they fall on the left to right scale. The majority of TV media outlets are on the left. I chuckled when PolitiFact had to put a disclaimer in their own article that they considered themselves unbiased, when they were listed as left of center.
I wanted to get that article in because it ties into the point of this letter. I’m an engineer and when technical problems come up, I’m tasked with researching the facts and coming to a conclusion as to the source of the problem and then propose a solution to resolve it. Bias has no place in the analysis. For me to assume a “conclusion” and then search for data that supports it is silly. Yet that is what the main stream media does routinely. The problem is the facts don’t go away and nor do the problems.
Looking at where we are today, I think the media bubble is about to burst. The left has put all of their effort into convincing the American public that the Trump campaign colluded with Russia to win the 2016 presidential election. The Mueller report concluded that zero collusion occurred. Everyone should be asking themselves where did the collusion narrative come from? Did the media just make it up? If you read anything other than the headline it was from “anonymous” sources. So, who were these anonymous sources? Well, if anyone on the left read the letter I wrote on 5 September, 2018 (http://bit.ly/Jenket0918) it was spelled out. Attachment G of the Horowitz IG report showed that 33 FBI agents had 229 phone calls with 3 reporters and attachment H showed that 19 FBI agents had 103 phone calls with 4 reporters. Director Comey, Andrew McCabe, Peter Strzok and Lisa Page have all been fired or resigned. All were involved in the exoneration of Hillary Clinton and initiated the start of the Russia collusion investigation. AG Barr recently assigned attorney John Durham to investigate the origins of the Russian collusion narrative. I believe the truth will come out and it will not be good for the left. The left has already started a smear campaign of Barr’s character to “claim” bias on his part.
I’ll close this letter with a theory that is logically consistent even if it turns out to be unproven. The cabal of Comey, McCabe, Strzok and Paige knew Hillary Clinton was guilty of mishandling classified information and that she “obstructed justice” when bleaching her server. After that exoneration they used the Russian misinformation in the Steele dossier to target President Trump by leaking it to media. The biased media ran with that narrative until it was discredited by Mueller. Now that the same dossier is at the heart of the investigation into the possible malfeasance by the FBI it’s no longer mentioned by the left. I would hope as much effort is expended in the Durham investigation as the Mueller investigation to get to the truth. At this point even if my simple summary is proven correct, the left will go on a campaign accusing AG Barr of targeting American patriots and the battle will rage on.
Bruce Jenket
Moultonborough
