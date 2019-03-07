To The Daily Sun,
In my nearly 17 years here in Moultonborough, I can't recall another local race that has so divided the community. One candidate, Chuck McGee, has just one item on his resume for office: pitting the old versus the young members of this community. He has done that quite well.
He also attacked my husband in a letter to the editor, falsely accusing him of not postponing candidates night due to the weather, so as to keep seniors from attending. Utter nonsense. Frankly, based on his performance that night he would have been better off staying home.
He has attacked a good and decent man in Selectman Shipp, inferring all sorts of false narratives about his work on the Selectboard and in the community. Shame on you Mr. McGee.
What he hasn't done is tell us anything positive he will do for Moultonborough. He has no plan or vision for the town as evidenced by his numerous faux pas in letters and comments.
I have to mention also his apparent ignorance of state statutes. None of his signs, big or small, indicate who paid for them and who to contact and some are placed in locations that are contrary to our sign ordinance. Ignorance or willful disregard for the law?
Electing Chuck McGee will be disastrous for the entire community, particularly the younger members. We cannot allow that to happen.
Please vote for Chris Shipp on Tuesday March 12 and keep him on the Selectboard to assure that all citizens of Moultonborough are well represented.
Linda Punturieri
Moultonborough
