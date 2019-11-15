To The Daily Sun,
Recently, I have been a supporter for the Pete Buttigieg (“Mayor Pete”) presidential campaign. This is why he is my candidate.
I first heard Mayor Pete speak on a late-night talk show interview. I liked his presence, and his thoughtful discussion of the issues. Subsequently, I attended the opening of his local campaign office. There, I witnessed the energy and exuberance of his campaign. In addition, I met his husband, Chasten, who gave a wonderful speech about how Mayor Pete will work to make a better future for our children.
Since then, I have volunteered at many of Pete New Hampshire events. I have shaken his hand and experienced his extraordinary speaking style. After meeting him, you feel that he is not “just another politician”, but a human being who cares about you.
Being a lifelong democrat, Mayor Pete “checks all my boxes”. He is pro-choice, pro-gun control legislation and pro-climate change control. However, he also doesn’t make “pandering promises” that may interfere with independent and fair-minded Republicans from voting for him in the general election.
Healthcare is a particular concern for me, since my wife is a hard-working nurse whose employer does not provide health insurance. Pete’s healthcare policy, “Medicare for all that want it”, makes sense and seems to be passable legislation. This policy will enable all Americans (union workers, employees with current good health insurance plans, those that find Obamacare premiums too expensive, the indigent and the disabled) access to affordable healthcare.
As a Jewish American, it is important that any candidate realize the special bond that Amercia and Israel have as allies and as shared (but flawed) democracies. Many of the current Democratic candidates are in favor of the pro-Palestinian BDS movement. This movement, I believe, will not change any of Israel’s hardline policies but will instead make it more vulnerable to destruction by militant terrorist groups like Hamas. Mayor Pete is not in favor of this movement. He recommends further discussions with both Israeli and Arab leaders to ensure that any Middle East peace accord is consistent with secure boundaries.
In conclusion, I believe that Pete Buttigieg is the best Democratic candidate to defeat President Trump in the general election and his associated impeachable behavior, unfair trade policies, and racist undertones.
I have had real joy and excitement volunteering for Mayor Pete’s campaign. I have met some great New Hampshire citizens who are working to have Pete elected president and enact real change. If you are interested in volunteering (we need “All hands-on deck” to win this election) or if you just want to know more about Pete Buttigieg’s policies, feel free to visit our office in downtown Laconia on 635 Main St., Suite 303 (across from Wayfarers). The office is open 11 a.m. to 7 p.m., Tuesday-Sunday. In addition, you may contact our local staff organizer, Amy Miller, at Amiller@peteforAmercia.com Thank you.
Mark Weinreb
Laconia
