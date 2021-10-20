To The Daily Sun,
In regards to your article about the executive council meeting on Oct. 13, where $27 million of federal funds were rejected: The Daily Sun has shown biased and inaccurate reporting.
First off, there were close to 300 CITIZENS in attendance, but only 176 were let into the building. An entire section inside was closed off with a plastic barrier so seating would be restricted. Later we find out this is where their PLANNED arrests would be taken to before jail.
Second, there were no disturbances other than the CITIZENS loudly reciting the Pledge of Allegiance led by the governor and then loud cheering at the end. Yes — a few people did call out once or twice when something was discussed that upset them, but you can hardly call it a disturbance.
Third, what was most appalling was the governor could be seen texting on his cell phone when the issue of the federal money came up, and suddenly and coincidentally state troopers lined up and down the aisles and proceeded to take who were obviously TARGETED CITIZENS out of the room one by one. CITIZENS who were sitting quietly in their seats and doing nothing wrong! There had to be at least 25 troopers plus plain clothes men in the room and I also heard more were stationed in the cordoned off room behind the plastic barrier.
Meanwhile, The Daily Sun reports those arrested as being loud and unruly? One 70 year old woman was taken outside and put on the concrete floor in handcuffs by the governor's "army." Crying. Bruised. She DID NOTHING! A woman with her baby taken. I hope all these innocent people can get legal counsel for this atrocity done to them. The governor has shown his true colors during this pandemic, but I never thought he would stoop so low with these bullying tactics against his own constituents. Know that there is plenty of video out there that shows exactly what went on during the meeting, so lies will not be hidden.
I understand Gov. Chris Sununu wanting the money for our state, but at what cost to New Hampshire residents? Taking orders from the secretary regarding control of the spread of COVID-19? Enforcing orders from D.C. regarding isolation and quarantining? Digital access to COVID-19 data collected with this money, including testing?
Fourth, The Daily Sun reports that the CITIZENS "FALSELY" claimed that a "standard" section in the contract would increase federal oversight and control of our states public health efforts. Falsely? Has The Daily Sun reporter actually read the contract for him or herself? The governor and attorney general say the wording is "standard" and they wouldn't let anything like what it clearly states happen here in New Hampshire. Really? You mean like the mask mandate that was implemented last year after the governor received a phone call and money bribe from President Joe Biden?
I want to thank all the council members that voted "no" and for putting the freedom and sovereignty of our great state before money.
MaryAnn Pumilia
Laconia
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.