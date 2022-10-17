To The Daily Sun,
Residents of Grafton County District 18 have an important choice to make on Nov. 8.
They can vote for a woman who is against school choice, wants sexual and gender identity taught to kindergartners and wants to also teach them that if they are of a white ethnicity, it makes them racists; is against decreasing taxes for businesses; wants to waste your hard-earned tax dollars on dealing with the natural phenomenon of climate change instead of the innovation of the private sector; wants stricter guns laws; supports a statewide income tax; and wants to continue with mail-in voting, even though the pandemic is officially over.
This woman is Carolyn Fluehr-Lobban, a recent (2020) full-time Rhode Island transplant who has spent a lot of time in the past studying sharia law and racism, two beliefs that have no place in New Hampshire or the United States culture.
Or they can vote for a man who will fight against policies that have contributed to hyperinflation and which have driven up the cost of necessities like fuel and food for every day Granite Staters, a man who stands for the NH and US constitutions, for protecting seniors’ Social Security benefits, election integrity, and supports school choice and education freedom accounts as well as parental rights, and is against a statewide income tax and sales tax, is for smaller government, and acknowledges that climate change is a natural phenomenon and supports affordable alternative energy that does not harm the environment. This man is John Sellers. A man who will listen to and represent the people.
Sellers is the person people can count on to stand for their traditional values, constitutional rights and financial well-being. It is clear. Residents of
Alexandria/Bridgewater/Bristol/Canaan/Dorchester/Enfield/Grafton/Groton/Hebron/Orange:
The right choice is a vote for John Sellers.
MaryAnn Pumilia
Laconia
