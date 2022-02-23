To The Daily Sun,
For almost 20 of the 30 years Melanie Van Tassel has lived in Sanbornton she has held the office of overseer of public welfare. I encourage you to cast your vote for Melanie on March 8 when she will be on the ballot for re-election.
Melanie has a proven record of effectively conducting her work with a balance of compassion, honesty and common sense. Her knowledge of relevant law, appropriate record keeping practices, as well as awareness of resources available to her clients is invaluable to the Town of Sanbornton. Before becoming overseer of public welfare in Sanbornton, Melanie had a career in social services which afforded her a strong background of skills and experience necessary to be successful in her role.
Melanie routinely puts time and effort into activities which go above and beyond the requirements of her job. Each year at Christmas time she matches children in need with people who are able to buy gifts for them so that every child in Sanbornton can wake up to gifts on Christmas Day. It’s a win-win for the families in need as well as the families able to help.
For almost 20 years Sanbornton has been lucky to have Melanie as overseer of public welfare. Please vote to give her another three years.
Mary MacMahon
Sanbornton
