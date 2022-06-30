To The Daily Sun,
To anyone who voted for Joe Biden and believes in Red Flag laws, which Biden supports, I ask you this: Why then isn’t Hunter Biden in jail? It has been reported that he lied on his gun permit application (ATF Form 4473) about his history of drug use. And remember when his sister-in-law, Hallie Biden, threw his gun in the trash near a high school in 2018 because — in Hunter’s own words — she felt he was “an abusive pedophile with homicidal tendencies”? And how in his texts to her he said he was outraged that because of this he might be investigated by the FBI? Yet to this day the FBI has denied ever being involved. Hunter also mentioned in those texts that his dad had five guns in the house, although the president has said he owns just two — part of his talking points for gun control.
So then, why hasn’t the president reported his son as a possible danger to himself and others? After all, the state of Delaware does have a Red Flag gun law that went into effect in 2018.
“Rules for thee and not for me," that’s why. The government is corrupt and cannot be trusted, and this is why the American people cannot give one single inch when it comes to the 2nd Amendment. Not a single one. We cannot put any faith into the political elite who surround themselves with armed guards. Gun control has nothing to do with the safety of our kids or anyone else in society. The government wants submission, period.
When the government fears the people there is liberty. When the people fear the government there is tyranny. And guns are the equalizer.
Mary Ann Pumilia
Laconia
