purchased 2 tickets to Toby Kieth last year. The concert was scheduled for Sept 1st of this year. Covid hit and as we all know, events were cancelled. I went on the Meadowbrook (Bank of NH Pavilion) website at the end of August to find out how or when I would be refunded the $247. I found that they had rescheduled the concert for Sept 4th, 2021. I went to the Ticketmaster website and tried to get a refund. No luck. I then called and tried to do it over the phone. Again, no luck. They stated that the concert was rescheduled and I missed the open refund period. I asked when they notified me of this. They couldn't and stated the only thing I could do was to allow them to attempt to re-sell my tickets.
I attempted to contact Meadowbrook and could only find a contact online. I sent a message trying to get them to assist me. Once again, no luck.
I am writing this because I saw that Meadowbrook has filed for Covid-19 assistance from the State! I am dumbfounded how they feel they deserve assistance due to this pandemic, but don't want to help a customer trying to get their money back for an event scheduled at their venue who is in the same boat!
Marvin Preston
Sanbornton
