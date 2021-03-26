To The Daily Sun,
The problem with the views of Trump supporters is demonstrated by Ms. James' recent editorial. It contains multiple baseless statements. Her views are narrow minded, short sighted and do not demonstrate any compassion for the common brotherhood of man (or woman).
Firstly, studies have shown that there is no correlation between Biden stopping the anti-environmental “XL” part of the Keystone Pipeline (the Keystone Pipeline already exists) and the U.S.'s recent increase in gas prices. As our economy opens up, demand for oil has increased which has lead to to rising gas prices. If you want to keep gas prices low, lower demand by either switch to electric cars or allowing the pandemic to reoccur.
In addition the character “Aunt Jemima"‘ was based on a racist stereotype- usually portrayed by a vaudevillian white person wearing “blackface.” The person who initially represented her, Nancy Green, may have been one of the first Afro-American female models, but knowing that her later generations filed a lawsuit against these companies in 2014 demonstrate that they felt that at the time she was exploited. (Of note she was hired because she was the nanny to a famous Chicago judge, not because she “overcame anything”).
In addition, Biden is allowing more undocumented migrants to apply for asylum in America than president 45 did, not because he “wants the votes," but because America has always been a country that was founded on and has excelled from its diverse population. By the time most of these young immigrants gain citizenship, and are able to vote, our current cast of politicians, on both sides of the aisle (Biden, McConnell, Pelosi, etc.) will have retired.
Furthermore, most of the people in America who are spreading disease currently are the non-masked, COVID-supporting Trump supporters and the young kids on spring break, not the migrants (most are screened for COVID upon entering the U.S.) Finally reducing student debt may be one of the best investments our government can do for our economy. When these students graduate nearly debt free, and employed, they will have more money to invest in homes, families, and large ticket items. I am a proud liberal Democrat, and will hopefully be continued to be joined by my fellow former Republican citizens who are realizing that they were duped by the Trump train.
Mark Weinreb
Laconia
