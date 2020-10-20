To The Daily Sun,
Three Reasons to vote out Trump:
1. He owes millions and million of dollars (it could be up to a billion dollars per Forbes and the N.Y. Times) worth of debt. Much of this debt is owed to foreign entities (Deutch Russian bank, etc.). Do we want a leader whose main interest is paying off this debt rather than helping the American people?
2. He wants to destroy American Democratic institutions. When he nominated Judge Barrett after Ruth Bader Ginsberg’s death, before the 2020 election, it was clear that he wanted the Supreme Court to help him overturn the will of the people if he loses the election. With that also in mind, he has been trying to create an issue about “mail in” or absentee voting being fraudulent even when that has never been an issue in the past This is the reason why so many former Republicans ( Cindy McCain, Rick Wilson, John Kasich, etc. ) plan to support Joe Biden.
3. He has done an awful job handling the Coronavirus pandemic. As of today, America has over 8 million cases of coronavirus associated with over 220,000 deaths . Over 1,000 current and former CDC officers have condemned Trumps response to Covid 19. For example, Trump knew about the virus at the end of January and wasted the whole month of February not preparing for the virus. (Trump’s limited travel ban from China did not help since many cases came from Europe)
Also, When Amercian governors “shut down” America in March, Trump opposed a mask mandate. Now that he acknowledged that masks are effective, the virus continues to spread unabated throughout schools, and Trump rallies. Finally, Trump even encouraged the spread of the virus, to himself and to his colleagues by holding a “super spreader” event in the White house for the nomination of Judge Barrett.
As a Democrat, I disapprove with almost all of Trump’s policies and procedures. However, if there are still independent and undecided voters, the above reasons are non-partisan reasons why trump needs to be fired from office. Thank you.
Mark Weinreb
Laconia
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.