To The Daily Sun,
Two years ago, The Laconia Daily Sun published my open letter to all of our state representatives regarding the damage done by huge waves created by wake surfboats. One bill proposed to increase the distance between wake boats and the shore and objects to 250 feet. This bill is woefully inadequate. The study done in Minnesota, the "Land of 10,000 Lakes", by the University of Minnesota specifies a distance of at least 500 feet to attenuate wave energy. The 2014 Universite du Quebec a Montreal research says a distance of 1,000 feet is necessary for wave power to dissipate below natural levels. Please read the final report done by the University of Minnesota and released in February 2022. Go to conservancy.umn.edu/handle/11299/226190 for the introduction page and click on SAFL Boat Generated Wake Wave Report to the left. You will find the study is well done and very interesting.
