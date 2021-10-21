To The Daily Sun,
The Laconia School Board plays a critical role in the future of our city, and in my opinion, we could not select a better candidate for the at-large position on that board than Jennifer Anderson. I first met Jennifer in 2006, soon after I was appointed president of Lakes Region Community College. She was introduced to me then as one of our adjunct faculty “superstars,” and her teaching career at both the community college and at Plymouth State amply justify that description.
Beyond her teaching and her long-time service as deputy director of the Laconia Motorcycle week, Jennifer has also contributed greatly to the community through her volunteer service as president of the Laconia Rotary Club, co-chair of the Belknap Mill Society, board member of the Economic Development Council, and secretary of Gilda’s Club NH. Serving with her on the Belknap Mill Board, I can attest to her committed, thoughtful, and positive leadership. Her background in both business and education have prepared her well to ensure that school district leaders fulfill their accountability to the community and that every student is given the opportunity not simply to succeed but also to realize his or her full potential. I know that she will do an excellent job of representing the interests of students, parents, teachers and the entire community.
Please join me on Nov. 2 in supporting the candidacy of Jennifer Anderson for the at-large seat on the Laconia School Board.
Mark Edelstein
President emeritus, Lakes Region Community College
