To The Daily Sun,
This is response to the letter about the face masks. There has been a good point brought up as to how efficient the face masks really are. It is true that they are not medical grade. People wear the washable ones much to many times in between washing them. How often do you find them in the bottom of your purse or worse on the floor of your car and yet you still feel that you are protecting yourself and others by suffocating yourself while running errands by wearing them. You would be hard pressed to find a person not wearing a mask but yet the pandemic rages on. I am not convinced that these masks do much good, so I will continue to comply the best I can. I will not wear one in the open air on a walk or hike and not ever when driving alone in my car. I just don't get that one at all. Let's hope that everyone gets the vaccine and is grateful for it and we can finally toss these masks. Looking forward to maskless faces and smiling at one another again! It must be very frightening to small children to look up and see everyone looking down at them with covered faces. Here's to 2021 and bare faces!
Marie Kelly
Meredith
