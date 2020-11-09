To The Daily Sun
I received an e-mail asking for volunteers to participate in a Covid vaccine study, which offered up to $1,220. Beware! My last letter to The Sun recommended researching news reports, the same holds true for vaccines.
Johnson & Johnson was the second company to stop Covid vaccine testing as a result of unknown illness, and they have $358 million dollars in projected revenue at stake, so this decision was not done lightly. Covid is a multi-trillion dollar industry. Many pharmaceutical companies are scrambling to get their product on the market supplying either vaccines or remedies. It's because of their greed; that we must be on alert for inferior products. Motley Fool, an online investment company promoting big pharma investments, lists 31 pharmaceutical companies racing to get into the market with maximum market caps up to $821 million. These companies have a lot to lose, if the Covid vaccines are not given to the majority.
Mayo Clinic published an article, "Covid-19 Vaccine - Get the Facts". They explain three types of vaccines: 1) dead cells, typical flu vaccine; 2) live cells, needing extensive testing; 3) RNA or DNA, genetically engineered and not approved for use. However, one of the forerunners for developing a vaccine is Moderna (Mod e RNA), a new company that only researches RNA vaccines. The bandaid version contains tiny needles that will insert synthetic molecules placing digital coding and nano technology into the your system. Once administered it cannot be reversed.
Before accepting a Covid vaccine, obtain a Material Safety Data Sheet (MSDS) from your pharmacist. Research what's in it, who manufactured it, clinical studies behind it, and who financed the research.
When researching the "who" pertaining to Covid; Bill Gates has his money and influence everywhere. Without a medical background, why does he have so much influence and interest? We all know that money talks but not necessarily truthfully. (Researching Bill Gates is quite interesting.)
You should also be advised that the pharmaceutical companies cannot be sued for any damage caused from clinical studies or vaccinations; thanks to the Sec. of H&HS, who issued a declaration (Feb. 4, 2020) that the PREP act would apply to Covid-19 through Oct. 2025. The Prep Act was passed by Congress and made law by President Bush in Dec. 2005. Sen. Robert Kennedy, Jr, raised concerns, but couldn't fight the lobbyist. One of the companies who lobbied, Sanofi Pasteur, is under investigation for cases of Guillain-Barre syndrome caused by meningococcal vaccine. When researching safety in vaccines, do not rely on the CDC for information. Go to independent laboratory researchers.
After doing your research, If you're still not sure what to do, pray for God's guidance. If you don't have a relationship with God, the door is still open and he's waiting for you. "Behold I stand at the door and knock; if anyone hears my voice, and opens the door, I will come in. (Rev 3:20)
Marie Carson
Alexandria
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.