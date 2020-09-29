To The Daily Sun,
For months now, cities across our country have been experiencing riots and the wanton destruction of billions of dollars of personal and commercial property by members of Antifa and Black Lives Matter, supposedly in the name of “social justice..” Funny, there does not seem to be any social justice for those property owners who have had their livelihoods and homes destroyed by these “so called” social justice warriors.
We have seen two distinct approaches to the violence. In Democrat-run cities like Portland, Seattle and NYC, rioters have been allowed and encouraged to go about their business of destruction unchecked in a frenetic party atmosphere of lawlessness and mayhem for weeks on end. Having had their hands tied by the radical mayors and governors who run these cities and states, law enforcement was then sent into the streets to be attacked by the mob. We saw police officers not only verbally abused with the vilest profanity you could ever possibly think of, as well as physical injury inflicted on them with bricks, frozen bottles of water and whatever else these lawless individuals could find to do harm to another human being. They set federal buildings on fire knowing people were inside, as well as blinding several federal agents with lasers. Their actions are part of Saul Alinsky’s anarchists’ playbook.
President Trump and Republicans have been quick in condemning these violent protests and destruction. Unfortunately, Democrats, led by Joe Biden, have been silent for months, emboldening the most radical in their base to let them continue this lawlessness. Kamala Harris even cheered on and fundraised for the Minnesota Freedom Fund, which bailed out violent rioters convicted of numerous crimes and shooting at a police officer. This is the same Kamala Harris that compared law enforcement to the KKK.
President Trump has and continues to offer federal assistance to mayors and governors across this country to help stop the violence. Those who have accepted that help, have seen their cities return to some sort of normalcy and start the rebuilding process. Law enforcement also knows President Trump supports them 100 percent.
In recent weeks, two officers were shot while just sitting in their car in Compton, California, as well as two other officers shot during unrest in Louisville, Kentucky because these rioters have been emboldened by the Democrats.
We need strong leaders who will always stand with law enforcement. I ask you to please VOTE FOR MATT MOWERS, CORKY MESSNER AND PRESIDENT TRUMP on November 3 to ensure the Granite State and our country will continue to be a safe place to live, work and raise our families.
Marie Bradley
Laconia
