To The Daily Sun
Reading the article in The Daily Sun on Jan. 27 titled “Executive committee cuts nursing home budget by 1.4 M" left me feeling angry at Reps. Norm Silber, Mike Sylvia, Barbara Comtois, and Ray Howard. I have been aware for some time that the Executive Committee has provided insufficient financial support to the nursing home, but what really made my blood boil this time was the idea of no longer accepting Medicare and Medicaid funds. I am in disbelief that Belknap County has representatives who care so little for those who are less fortunate. Where is their humanity?
The residents of Gilford, Meredith, Belmont, Gilmanton, Alton and Barnstead must be reeling knowing that their votes put these heartless and misguided representatives in office. I know there have been and will be better candidates who could be representing these towns. Please give serious thought as to how they have conducted themselves not only on the nursing home but on other issues as well, including Gunstock and (as to Sylvia and Howard) the attempt to secede from the United States. As soon as the next opportunity arises, vote them out of office.
Marcia Hayward
Laconia
