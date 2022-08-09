To The Daily Sun,

Thank you for your continued reporting on Gunstock. We are longtime residents, active in our community and season pass holders at Gunstock. Like many, we are concerned with events at Gunstock. We are guilty of having been asleep at the wheel in local politics, and were suddenly jolted into joining meetings, reaching out to elected officials, and getting involved.

