To The Daily Sun,
This is not a political letter. I just wanted to share some thoughts on Laconia.
In just the last two months, I have gained quite a bit of knowledge regarding this city. Having lived here for over 40 years, this is quite the statement. There’s a big difference between being a “regular citizen” and being a community member.
I’ve lived through the time when if you told someone you were from Laconia, they would think positively, then not so positively, now it seems positive again, but not for everyone.
I’ve met a lot of new people of widely various backgrounds, but we all fit into three categories: those that were born and raised here and choose to stay or come back, those from elsewhere who choose to come here, and those who feel stuck here.
A healthy community serves to address all three with equal importance. An ideal community has only the first two. It really bothers me when someone says they do not like Laconia, and it makes me want to find out why and try to help.
I urge everyone to remember what really makes Laconia worth living in: the people who live here.
Marc Forgione
Laconia
