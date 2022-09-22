To The Daily Sun,

America is being destroyed by vile doctrines supported by a lot of nice people. Millions of nice people support those who believe nihilistic, anti-American, anti-human ideas. Leftism and liberalism have almost nothing in common. Still, loads of nice liberals support the left — maybe it’s because they are bipartisan?

