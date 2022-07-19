To The Daily Sun,

Inflation is upon us and pandemic stimulus is running dry. It is hard to save money. In April the U.S. personal savings rate fell to 4.4% (data from the Commerce Department). The 4.4% savings rate is the lowest since September 2008 according to Yahoo Finance.

